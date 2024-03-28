From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia began warning some patients and families last week that the health network may no longer take their health insurance starting this summer.

The health system, which includes a flagship hospital in Philadelphia and a broader network of outpatient offices, is currently negotiating new contracts with Keystone First and AmeriHealth Caritas PA, two of the largest Medicaid insurers in the region.

The parties have not yet reached agreements on new coverage and reimbursement rates as they face a deadline of June 30, when current contracts expire.

In the meantime, families are left wondering what health care services will be covered through their insurance plans come July 1 and whether they need to find other options urgently. Local parents say it’s an even more stressful time for families with children who have serious conditions or complex medical needs.

“It’s just panic,” said Missy Levin of Lower Merion Township. Her daughter recently completed treatment and limb-salvage surgery for osteosarcoma bone cancer and continues to get follow-up oncology and rehabilitative care at CHOP.

The health system emailed and texted families with these insurance plans for primary or secondary coverage.

The notices explained that should contract negotiations fail, families could keep their current health insurance and switch to new health care providers, or switch their health insurance to maintain in-network care at CHOP.

CHOP officials could not say exactly how many patients might be affected by the outcome of the negotiations but stated that it would be in the “thousands.”

Levin and her family rely on Keystone First for secondary insurance to cover services and treatment not included in their primary plan. If insurers don’t reach new contracts with CHOP, she expects her family to face significant health bills.

However, Levin, a former school social worker, is even more worried about families who rely on these Medicaid plans as their primary and only insurance coverage for health care they get at CHOP.

“What do they do?” Levin asked. “I just think it’s a complete systematic failure. I think it has scared everybody who’s already dealing with special needs, and I think the bigger issue is money and I don’t know how to solve that.”