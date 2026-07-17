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Tanesha Oglesby lives in a red brick twin home on Master Street in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia, with a gray awning shading the front porch. Much of the housing stock in the neighborhood dates back to the early 1900s.

The three-story home has been in the family for several generations, a place where children were raised, birthdays were celebrated and loved ones were cared for.

But over time, wear and tear on the home led to serious issues: leaks in the roof, mold in the walls, warped floors, a gas leak on the property and poor humidity control and air ventilation.

Repairs were needed and overdue, Oglesby said, but finding trustworthy contractors to carry out the work at a price she could afford was intensely challenging. That was on top of trying to figure out which issues to prioritize first and what to budget for.

“I’ll wake up and think, ‘Hey, we’re gonna renovate this,’ and then something else breaks and I’m like, ‘OK, we have to fix that. The house is deciding for me,’” she said. “It’s often a big factor with a house this old trying to do things the right way.”

All of that came to a head about three years ago, Oglesby said, when her young daughter began experiencing breathing complications related to asthma.

The home repair issues are major environmental triggers for asthma attacks and complications, along with old carpeting, pests and pet dander.

“All of a sudden, she had a very bad episode,” Oglesby said. “They pretty much diagnosed her after three back-to-back hospital stays.”

That’s when her family was referred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Community Asthma Prevention Program, or CAPP, which offers prevention education and other resources to help children and their families manage the condition.

The program’s home repair initiative partners with Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. Health providers, community outreach workers and construction workers team up to identify and remove home asthma triggers at no cost to families.

The goal is to improve long-term health outcomes for kids by reducing the cost burden and other barriers to asthma prevention and care, said Dr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens, CHOP pediatrician and founder of CAPP.

“I was seeing these patients and giving them the right treatment course according to national guidelines,” she said. “But that’s just not enough. We really do have to address the environment and social factors that interfere with the management of asthma.”

Constant exposure to triggers at home, in addition to Philadelphia’s poor air quality, can lead to repeated hospital visits, chronic inflammation, lung damage and make the condition much harder to manage.