Postpartum hemorrhage rates and causes

Blood loss during and after childbirth is normal and expected. But it becomes a postpartum hemorrhage when a woman loses 1,000 milliliters of blood or more within the first 24 hours after delivery, as defined by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The medical emergency happens in an estimated 3% to 5% of deliveries — or roughly up to 180,000 live births — in the United States, according to national data. But Modri said more recent research indicates that rates of severe hemorrhage could be higher than past estimates.

The most common cause of postpartum hemorrhage is uterine atony, Modri said, which happens when the uterine muscle fails to contract after childbirth. The muscle needs to contract so that the uterus can firm up, compress and seal off blood vessels and shrink to its normal shape and size.

But with uterine atony, the uterus fails to contract and blood vessels are left open, which can lead to severe bleeding. Myometrial fatigue, the condition that Vasowatch screens for through heart rate monitoring, is a known precursor to uterine atony.

Postpartum hemorrhage can be treated with medication, repairing tears, using devices to help the uterus contract, blood transfusion, intravenous fluids and more. But if treatment is significantly delayed or unsuccessful, health providers may have to perform an emergency hysterectomy to remove the uterus and the source of bleeding before it becomes fatal.

How Vasowatch works

Vasowatch can be used with existing biowearable sensors, monitors and devices. Modri and her team partnered with Sibel Health in Chicago, which makes a chest sensor monitoring device called Anne, to test their innovation.

Early study findings showed that the software was able to identify myometrial fatigue and alert clinicians to the risk of postpartum hemorrhage about two to eight hours before delivery, which led to a 60% reduction in cases of hemorrhage, according to a paper published last year.

With new funding from the National Institutes of Health, Modri said she and her team hope to soon launch a large clinical trial with multiple hospital sites and bring the product to market by 2028.

The goal is to provide labor and delivery units and medical teams with a predictive tool that can lead to more precise intervention, Modri said.

“And the precision can be: How quickly can we get the right medication to her? The precision can look like that we have appropriately moved another staff member into the room before, and not five minutes after,” she said. “The best resourced hospitals still have not been able to do this perfectly.”

Some people have questioned the need for a new tool like Vasowatch, Modri said, especially in the U.S., where patients and clinicians have better access overall to obstetric monitoring and treatment methods compared to other parts of the world.

She points to the increasing number of labor and delivery units closing across the country, rural hospitals operating with limited resources, regular national blood shortages and persistent cases of preventable maternal complications and mortality.

“When we would approach [women] to be in the study, they said, ‘I am so happy that something is being done. I know that it’s not going to help me with this birth right now, but if it can help me with my next one, help my sister, help my cousin, I am very happy to participate,’” Modri said. “And it means a lot to me that the community knows that we are trying, we are actively working on it for a solution that will be for everyone.”