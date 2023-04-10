Meet ‘the Zeen’: Philly inventor behind the Steadicam creates wheelchair-walker hybrid

Just when Brown, now 81, figured his inventing days were behind him, he was again inspired to create something related to motion. But this time, it’s for the human body.

“The Zeen” is a sort of hybrid between a traditional wheelchair and a walker, and its main function is to give users an opportunity to safely explore movement and maintain whatever range of abilities they might have.

It can be used just like a traditional wheelchair, but the user can also elevate the seat to different heights so that they’re at eye level with other people. The device can also transform into a sort of mobile scaffolding that supports someone as they stand or walk.

“Our goal is to help them hang on to what they’ve got,” Brown said, “because you atrophy frighteningly quickly if you cease to use any given set of muscles.”

Brown, who grew up in Havertown, saw this happen to his own father and friends. As they began to use wheelchairs and walkers, Brown said they had few options to exercise their full range of mobility, at least not in a seamless way.

It took about five years to develop an official prototype, and a couple more years until Brown and a small team opened an office in West Chester, Pa. in 2018 to manufacture and market the product.

Priced at around $3,900 each, about 300 devices have been built and sold to people in the region, as well as online. Brown even gifted one to Pope Francis with encouragement from officials in Vatican City.

The Zeen is especially helpful for people facing chronic conditions, who may have different levels of mobility, Brown said. It’s also used in physical therapy settings to help people recover from injuries or illnesses, including stroke recovery.

But Brown says it’s not for everyone. It requires some degree of mobility from the user to start out with in order to benefit the most from the device. So he said it might not be the best option for someone who has permanent paralysis or is in rapid decline.

Amy Gurowitz was among the Zeen’s earliest users. She lives in Montclair, N.J. and has multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that causes nerve damage. Gurowitz said the device has given her more options.

“I’m walking with my husband, and it makes it so that I don’t have to worry about how far I can walk, because we can turn around and he can wheel me home. That’s huge,” she said. “I was never certain [before] how far I could go and then also make it back.”

Since using the device for about a year, Gurowitz said she’s also noticed a change in how others perceive her and her condition.

“I walk around town and people are like, ‘Oh, what’s that?’” she said, “as opposed to, ‘That poor person,’ you know? It just, it makes you feel more normal and cutting edge.”