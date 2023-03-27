Diane Hager was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2018. After months of intense chemo, a mastectomy, and radiation, the Chester County resident looked forward to reconstruction surgery.

“In your mind you’re thinking, okay, I might not have my normal natural breasts that I was born with, but I’ll have new ones,” she said. “Life’s going to go on and everything will be okay.”

But Hager’s journey turned into one complication after the next. Breast implants didn’t take, her skin became damaged from radiation, and reconstruction with muscle from her own body didn’t work, either.

Hager’s now down to her last option, which is a deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) flap surgery. It uses blood vessels, fat, and skin from the lower belly to rebuild the breast.

But a change in medical billing codes and insurance reimbursements could make it harder for some women to get this specific type of reconstruction surgery in the future.

Hager fears what that will mean for people like her.

“I feel disfigured at this point, I feel disfigured,” she said. “And I might have to live this way and I don’t know how I’ll keep the positive mental state with that.”

About one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. And for many, breast reconstruction surgery is an important part of recovery.

There are several different kinds of reconstruction, each with its own benefits and risks.

Implants made with silicone gel or saline solution are the most common type of reconstruction and last for about 10 to 15 years before they need to be replaced or modified.