With more than $3 million raised in donations and investments, Philadelphia city officials said they’re getting closer to launching an experimental program to improve infant and maternal health outcomes.

The Philly Joy Bank is marked as a pilot program that will offer guaranteed cash income to women during and after pregnancy.

The goal is to help alleviate financial stressors and better support everyday needs. Program leaders hope this will ultimately reduce health disparities in a city where Black infants are nearly three times more likely than white babies to die in their first year of life.

“That is a problem that’s going to take a combination of science and community investment to change,” Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said Monday.

The Philadelphia pilot program will offer residents $1,000 a month during six months of pregnancy and then for a year after childbirth, for a total of 18 months.