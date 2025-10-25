From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Last month’s announcement by the Trump administration linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism in children has reignited discussion on how drugs, their risks and their benefits are tested in women who are pregnant and breastfeeding.

This population has been historically excluded from clinical trials for drugs and treatments, mostly out of safety concerns for the mother and fetus.

But maternal health providers say that has created a gap in research on which medications are indeed dangerous, or safe and even necessary to take during pregnancy.

“Without some of this evidence, because of the exclusion of these populations from trials, we end up having a lot of conversations about risk benefit, theoretical risks based on the mechanism of how a medicine might work and what we think that might do,” said Dr. Sindhu Srinivas, an OB-GYN at Penn Medicine. “We’re left with a lot of conversations that aren’t guided always by the best information.”

In recent years, specialists from maternal fetal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, mental health, and other fields have made a bigger push for drug trials to include more pregnant participants in order to create stronger confidence about medication use during this time.

The goal, Srinivas said, is to move away from automatic exclusion of pregnant participants from trials or studies and shift to a culture that protects women through research.

“When we think about enrolling patients in trials, it’s a discussion with the patient and it’s an informed consent,” she said. “So, the idea that pregnant people can’t, wouldn’t be able to have that conversation — it’s not that everybody would enroll, but you’d give people the option to enroll and it would be up to the individual, just like with any other person, to make that decision.”

Extreme caution in trial participation leads to gaps in research

The exclusion of pregnant women in clinical drug trials goes back decades, largely driven by concern and fear around the risks. Scientists and researchers became even more cautious following public drug incidents like the use of thalidomide.

The sedative medication was mostly used throughout Europe and Canada in the 1950s and 1960s. It was marketed as safe and effective for morning sickness and insomnia.

Doctors began prescribing it to pregnant women to address nausea, even though thalidomide was never tested in pregnant women in original clinical trials.