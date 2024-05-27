From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Fears of discrimination, the high cost of health care and possible deportation are causing some Latino immigrants in Philadelphia to delay or forego prenatal care, according to a new study by researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania.

Lead author Diana Montoya-Williams, an attending neonatologist at CHOP, says the seeds of the study date back to around 2016, when the Trump administration began enacting anti-immigrant policies that researchers later found were having a “chilling effect” on immigrants’ use of health care.

“And so, as a neonatologist who takes care of children, who takes care of families in the perinatal period,” Montoya-Williams said, “I was really worried that we were starting to see some things happen at a federal level that were going to play out on a big population level [leading to] more families needing services like mine and the NICU because of this chilling effect.”

Studies have shown that a lack of prenatal care makes babies three times more likely to have a low birth weight and five times more likely to die in infancy, and can also contribute to longer-term complications. Mothers who don’t receive prenatal care are also three-to-four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

Montoya-Williams said concerns over this chilling effect prompted her to design a study that would not only provide insight into the specific reasons why immigrants might be less likely to access prenatal care, but what the medical system could do about it.

“How are we going to be proactive about what many of us were concerned were going to be long-lasting repercussions that were not going to just vanish with the turn of an election,” she said. She was interested in finding community-oriented ways to mitigate fears and serve immigrant communities.