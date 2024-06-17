A conservative New Jersey radio host and the head of the state’s biggest teachers union launched campaigns for next year’s gubernatorial election.

Bill Spadea, who hosts a morning radio show for 101.5 FM, said in a video posted Monday that he’s running for the Republican nomination next year. Spadea cast his candidacy as conservative, anti-abortion, pro-Second Amendment and strongly in favor of former President Donald Trump, this year’s presumed Republican presidential nominee.

Sean Spiller, the president of the New Jersey Education Association and mayor of Montclair, announced his bid for the Democratic nomination, joining a crowded field. Spiller said in his launch video that he’s running to help residents get “their fair share.”

Spadea joins state Sen. Jon Bramnick, a moderate who’s been critical of Trump, and former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli in the GOP contest. Ciattarelli ran unsuccessfully in the prior two gubernatorial contests, but in 2021, he came within several points of defeating Murphy.