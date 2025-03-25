Republican truck driver Ed Durr ends bid to be New Jersey governor and backs Bill Spadea

New Jersey Republican Ed Durr, the delivery truck driver who defeated the top Democratic lawmaker in 2021, said Monday he’s ending his bid to win the GOP nomination in this year’s governor’s race.

Durr, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, said in a statement ahead of the June primary that he didn’t bring in enough money to qualify for matching funds and would be left out of debates.

He endorsed fellow Republican Bill Spadea, a conservative radio host who also is courting Trump’s support.

“I am not going away,” Durr said. “I will continue to fight for our conservative values and then there are other races on the horizon.”