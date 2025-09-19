New Jersey is guaranteed 3 gubernatorial debates. Here’s why

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey 2025 gubernatorial race moves to the debate phase Sunday with the first of two face-offs scheduled between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Sponsor Rider University is hosting the first debate on its Lawrenceville campus.

A debate between running mates — James Gannon and Dale G. Caldwell — is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Who is the main agency that oversees gubernatorial debates in New Jersey?

Since 1989, candidates who receive public financing for their campaigns have been required to participate in debates. The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, ELEC, oversees all aspects of campaign financing for every election and administers public financing for gubernatorial campaigns.

The four-member, bipartisan commission is also responsible for selecting debate sponsors through an application process.

Who can apply to sponsor a New Jersey gubernatorial debate?

News outlets, including newspapers and radio and television stations with “a substantial” audience in New Jersey, can apply to be debate sponsors.

Their applications must include the date and time of the debate broadcast, as well as the specific outlet that has committed to broadcast the debate along with outlets that agreed to simulcast it. Broadcasters must also include information about the size of their New Jersey audience and their geographical reach.

Potential sponsors must also include the venue and the format. They must also share information on how they plan to promote the event and inform the public, as well as provide other details, such as information about the moderators and how the event will be paid for.

“Certain debate sponsors will like to hone in on specific details that they think will be attractive to the commission or that they think will be incredibly worthwhile for the state of New Jersey,” said Amanda S. Haines, executive director of the commission.

Applications to be a debate sponsor are due July 1 during a gubernatorial election year.

A similar process also guides the primary election. Applications to sponsor those debates are due March 15.

“We are directed by statute and by our own regulations to, when possible, select different sponsors for each debate,” Haines said. “[The commission is] not required to select different sponsors for each debate. It depends on the proposals that are presented to them and the types of information that’s provided.”