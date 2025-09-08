Democrats and Republicans are testing dueling playbooks in fall elections that will decide the leadership of Virginia and New Jersey — and perhaps a new direction for the parties heading into next year’s midterms.

In both states, Democratic candidates for governor are distancing themselves from their party’s far-left wing — and its most divisive people and priorities — in campaigns focused on rising costs and the economy under President Donald Trump’s leadership. The move reflects what some operatives see as a critical lesson from the 2024 national elections, when Democrats faced a backlash for supporting so-called “woke” social policies.

As Democrats race to the center, their GOP opponents in both Democratic-leaning states are largely unwilling to separate themselves from Trump, his controversial policies or his “Make America Great Again” supporters. Trump’s GOP continues to rally around him, shrugging off low approval ratings and opposition to his federal workforce cuts that have especially affected Virginia. That’s even as the Republican candidates hope to attract independents and even moderate Democrats to win in November.

It is a delicate balance, and one that could inform both parties’ strategies a year before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.

Republicans dance around Trump

The majority of voters in New Jersey, as in the nation, are not happy with Trump.

An AP-NORC poll conducted in August found that 45% of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s performance as president. And just 37% of likely New Jersey voters approved of Trump’s job performance in a late July Fairleigh Dickinson University poll.

That’s not to say Trump doesn’t have supporters in New Jersey, a working-class state he lost by 6 percentage points last fall compared with 16 points four years earlier.

New Jersey Republican candidate for governor, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, was once a Trump critic. But Ciattarelli, who faces Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, has embraced the president in the 2025 election. Ciattarelli won Trump’s endorsement, backed his budget bill and declined to name any issues where they disagree. It’s unclear, however, if he wants to campaign alongside Trump in New Jersey before Election Day.

Ciattarelli told reporters Thursday that his campaign is actively working with the White House to get Trump involved. But, reflecting the delicate politics, he declined to say whether Trump might visit the state in person or participate in a tele-town hall or robocalls.

“I’ve been in touch with the White House even today. And what I really appreciate is, what the team has said there on behalf of the president, is we’ll do anything that you think can help the campaign. And I really appreciate it,” Ciattarelli said.