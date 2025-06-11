Trump, pizza and helicopters: A guide to the New Jersey governor’s race

That perfect slice of Jersey pizza. Garden State puns about putting down roots. A whirlwind lesson on Navy helicopters.

And diners, lots of diners.

If you’re paying attention to New Jersey’s race for governor between Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli and looking for signs about the national mood on President Donald Trump’s agenda and how voters are reacting to Democrats’ messaging, getting to know the candidates might help decode things for you.

Both Sherrill and Ciattarelli emerged from competitive primaries and began the general election campaign Wednesday with efforts to unify their parties.

And they both found subtle (and overt) ways to broadcast their backgrounds to voters during the campaign: Ciattarelli turned up at a pizzeria — a classic wood-paneled joint — in his hometown with supporters casting him as a homegrown guy. Sherrill leans into her military service as a Navy helicopter pilot; her campaign signs have little choppers hovering above her name, for instance. They’re both campaigning at the state’s famed diners.

Here’s a closer look at each of the candidates.

New Jersey, my home

Giacchino “Jack” Ciattarelli (Chit-a-REL-ee), 63, has made being a lifelong New Jersey resident part of his campaign pitch and put his hometown of suburban Raritan at the center of some key campaign events. He conceded the close 2021 loss to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy there and said he’d run again.

“New Jersey is my home. Always has been, always will be,” he said Tuesday. “Unfortunately New Jersey is broken. Make no mistake, it can be fixed.”

Four years after his defeat, he’s the GOP nominee again.

A Trump critic during his first run for governor in 2017, he’s come to support the president, who endorsed Ciattarelli as “ALL IN” on the MAGA agenda.

Ciattarelli attended Seton Hall University for undergraduate and graduate school, eventually getting an MBA at the South Orange school and becoming a certified public accountant. He founded Galen Publishing, which produces medical literature, and served in elected office at various levels. He was a member of the Raritan Borough Council before becoming a Somerset County Freeholder (now called commissioners). He was elected to the state Assembly in 2011 and served until 2018 after not seeking reelection because of his first run for governor.

The father of four adult children, Ciattarelli said in 2023 he and his longtime wife Melinda had separated.