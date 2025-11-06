From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Just hours after she defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the most expensive election in state history, New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill held her first news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Sherrill, who will be sworn into office next January, will become the second woman to occupy the governor’s office in the Garden State. Christine Todd Whitman, who served as governor from 1994 to 2001, was the first.

The transition team

Sherrill announced that Lt. Gov.-elect Dale Caldwell will serve as the head of her transition team, and Kellie Doucette, who worked on Sherrill’s congressional campaign and later served as her district director in Congress, will work as executive director.

Sherrill said she met with outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday morning to discuss transition plans.

“It’s just so important as we look to the future, to fight hard for the prosperity of the 9 million citizens here in New Jersey, make sure we protect liberty as we see the continued attacks on rights and freedoms,” she said.