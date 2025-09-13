From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Citizen and advocacy groups in New Jersey say they are frustrated by the Democratic legislature’s inaction to protect the state’s vulnerable populations.

Louise Walpin, co-leader of WADEIn New Jersey, said there has been a “blue trifecta of failure” because Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, Democratic State Senate President Nick Scutari and Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have collectively failed to enact laws shielding the state’s immigrant, transgender and disabled communities from the “White House’s draconian policies.”

“It’s time to stand up like other states have, like California has, like Illinois has,” she said.

She said Garden State residents have been harmed by the ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, President Donald Trump’s directive to cancel gender affirming care for transgender federal employees and White House policies denying disabled people access to needed care.

The three stalled bills

The Immigrant Trust Act, first introduced one year ago, aspired to codify protections currently in place through the Immigrant Trust Directive, a set of rules that limits how much local and state law enforcement officials can cooperate with federal immigration officials. The directive may be revoked, depending upon who the next governor is.

After it was formally introduced, the Immigrant Trust Act was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee, but hearings have not been scheduled in either house.

In June 2024, a bill was introduced to codify protections for necessary healthcare for transgender patients and their providers. It was referred to the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, and the Assembly Health Committee, but hearings have not been scheduled in either house.

Last October, legislation to help those with developmental disabilities was introduced in the Assembly. It was referred to the Aging and Human Services Committee, but no hearing has been scheduled, and the measure has not been assigned to a committee yet in the Senate.

Walpin said it’s disturbing that all of these bills have stalled in Trenton.

“Our legislature and our governor are not exercising the power that they do have to protect the most vulnerable among us,” she said. “We need to do this before the election because we do not know for sure whether we will still have a blue trifecta come the election.”

Spokespersons for Murphy and Coughlin declined to comment on pending legislation. Scutari’s office did not immediately respond.