Just days after President-elect Donald Trump’s first term started in 2017, there was a dramatic shift in policies away from how things had been done under President Barack Obama. Among those changes was a ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Dubbed the “Muslim ban,” the executive order upended lives overnight and separated families. Subsequent immigration raids arrested hundreds and left many more living in fear of deportation. LGBTQ+ protections were rolled back, reproductive rights came under attack and the ripple effects left vulnerable groups reeling.

Now, as Trump returns to the White House, the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware is determined to prevent history from repeating itself. Through their Firewall for Freedom initiative, they are advocating for stronger legal protections and equipping Delawareans with tools to lead the charge in defending civil rights.

“We knew there was a possibility that Donald Trump could get elected again,” said Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware. “And so, we wanted to be as prepared as possible. States like Delaware that have elected officials who are concerned about civil rights, can actually take a stand and protect people who need that protection from the federal government.”

To meet this goal, the ACLU launched activist training sessions across Delaware’s three counties, designed to mobilize leaders and community members. These sessions teach participants how to advocate for policies, organize campaigns and engage legislators to defend vulnerable populations.

“Here in the state of Delaware, we have a forum for people to fill out to volunteer with the organization and just since the election of November we’ve had about 550 people that have filled that out,” Brickner said. “We’re really hearing where people want to take significant action to get protections in place, that they want to be in the places where decisions are being made, that they want to feel like that they are actually helping to change the laws.”

Held in Wilmington, Dover and Lewes, the sessions offer participants actionable tools to advocate effectively. Training topics include how to engage with legislators on key issues, organize grassroots campaigns to influence policy and educate their communities about rights and resources.