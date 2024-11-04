Trump vows to use local police to deport migrants. Could he do it?

This story originally appeared on NPR.

When Jessica Pishko speaks to people about immigration, she says they often expect a dramatic turn of events should former President Donald Trump win the election.

Pishko, an attorney specializing in criminal law, says “a lot of people are envisioning something like a military invasion.”

It lines up with Trump’s central campaign promise: mass deportations.

The former president has said that in order to deport over 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S., he’d invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, deploy troops to the border using the Insurrection Act and mobilize local police.

Legal scholars question the feasibility of the first two options, but they say the last one, using local law enforcement agencies to question and detain undocumented immigrants, is a more likely scenario.

A Trump administration could simply push local law enforcement to ramp up the existing program of collaborating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The program, 287(g), or “Secure Communities,” has existed since the 1990s, and has been praised by Trump. Currently, counties in 21 states participate.

But many have also refused.

Pishko, who recently authored the book The Highest Law in the Land, which explores the power of sheriffs in America, says this collaboration program “is not financially viable for sheriffs. It doesn’t give them any funding.”

Many local law enforcement agencies also believe partnering with immigration authorities creates an environment of distrust with the communities they’re trying to serve, especially in places with a high number of immigrants and Latinos who could be racially profiled.

Ultimately, Pishko says, under a Trump administration, immigration crackdowns would boil down to each state’s discretion.

“Technically, the federal government can’t force local law enforcement to do anything. That’s just well-established law. They can’t commandeer local law enforcement, but states can,” she says.

The move by conservative states to take immigration enforcement into their own hands is already happening.

Just in the last few years, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas and others have tried to pass laws to enforce immigration law, challenging the authority of the federal government.