The atmosphere inside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago is energizing, said Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride.

McBride has now attended the two Democratic National Conventions where women have been the presidential nominees, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“History often happens one step at a time,” she said. “With trailblazers standing on the shoulders of previous trailblazers.”

But McBride continues to make history herself. In 2016, representing the Human Rights Campaign, she was the first transgender person to speak at a major party’s national convention. She became the first openly transgender person to serve as a state legislator two years later and is campaigning to be the first transgender woman to serve in Congress.

On Monday night of the DNC Convention, Clinton told attendees she helped pave the way for Harris, who would, if elected, be the first woman and the first Black woman to become president.

“Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling,” she said. “Tonight [we’re] so close to breaking through once and for all.”

McBride said she hopes Harris can finish that breakthrough Clinton started in November.

“I firmly believe that this year, we will shatter that highest, hardest glass ceiling and elect the first woman president in our nation’s history,” she said. “That is, I think, where the excitement is, and that’s where the hope comes from, and that’s the real history at the end of the day that this convention is about.”