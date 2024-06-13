What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In a notable endorsement move, Delaware U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester has thrown her support behind Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride to fill her seat after her only primary challenger bowed out.

Blunt Rochester, in her bid to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, is endorsing McBride’s campaign to secure the state’s at-large U.S. representative seat.

If elected, McBride would make history as the first transgender person ever elected to federal office, shining a national spotlight on the Delaware lawmaker.

“Sarah led the effort to pass paid family and medical leave, helped raise the minimum wage, and passed common sense gun safety laws,” Blunt Rochester said in a statement. “As Delaware’s congresswoman, I know what it takes to deliver for our state and that Sarah will hit the ground running as our state’s lone member of the U.S. House.”

McBride appears to have locked up the primary nomination and currently lacks a Republican challenger in November’s general election. However, there is a chance another candidate could file to compete in the state’s Sept. 10 primary if they file by the July 9 deadline.

Eugene Young, the former State Housing Authority director, suspended his campaign Wednesday after emailing his supporters Wednesday. He did not give a specific reason for the suspension.

Young was endorsed by Gov. John Carney in March, but had not officially filed his candidacy paperwork.