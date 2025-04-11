From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and her husband settled into first-class seats on a jumbo jet.

It was November 2023, and the couple was taking a nonstop flight to South Africa, where Delaware’s chief law enforcement officer would attend a weeklong legal conference.

Her agenda included lectures and forums on issues such as human trafficking and cybersecurity with about a dozen fellow attorneys general and “other vital stakeholders,” the confab’s organizers said.

Once in South Africa, Jennings and her husband, David White, checked into Johannesburg’s luxury DaVinci Hotel and Suites, which boasts of being a “one-of-a-kind destination” that “seamlessly combines convenience with opulence.”

Between all the sessions on fighting crime, the couple enjoyed lavish perks.

Those extras included sumptuous meals at swank restaurants, a tour and dinner party at a wine estate, and a safari and overnight stay at the Aquila Private Game Reserve. They later stayed at the Table Bay Hotel, a five-star oceanfront icon in Cape Town.

Jennings and White didn’t pay their own way for a trip that cost well into five figures, however.

Instead, the couple from Delaware were guests of the nonprofit Attorney General Alliance, a California-based group that holds several events a year at foreign and domestic resorts.

The alliance’s roughly $10 million annual budget and its events in prime tourist destinations such as Maui, Paris, Barcelona and Qatar are funded by law firms whose focus is lobbying, as well as large public companies including Amazon, J.P. Morgan Chase, TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

Those corporations pay $20,000 to $150,000 a year for sponsorships and the rights to join attorneys general on trips as those “other vital stakeholders,” alliance records show. On the South Africa trip, for example, executives and lobbyists from Amazon, Uber, grocery chain Albertsons and other companies attended.

Attorneys general and their states each pay thousands of dollars per year in membership dues using taxpayer dollars. Currently, Delaware spends $6,500 a year for Jennings’ membership.

Jennings defended her participation in the corporate-sponsored South Africa conference and a handful of others she has taken that were paid in full by the alliance. On those trips, she enjoyed free flights, meals, lodging and other extras.

Those include a 2024 “Women’s Empowerment Summit” near Tucson, Arizona, where Jennings stayed at the Miraval spa resort, which bills itself as “more than a luxury spa,” and a 2022 “Chairs Initiative” in the picturesque skiing and hiking enclave of Bachelor Gulch, Colorado, where the AGA put her up at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Jennings, a Democrat who is seeking a third four-year term in 2026, stressed several times in an interview with WHYY News that “no taxpayer dollars, zero, zilch” went toward her travels with AGA.

She said the sessions provide valuable face time with other attorneys general, with whom she has teamed up to successfully sue dozens of corporations and industries, including AGA sponsors Amazon and e-cigarette maker Juul. She said the getaways are also a chance to take mandatory continuing legal education courses for her law license.

Jennings said she understands how members of the public might disagree with her taking advantage of corporate freebies most taxpayers could never afford.

Her salary is $164,000 this year, state payroll records show. The 72-year-old attorney general also collects Social Security and a state pension from more than two decades as a prosecutor in the AG’s office before her 2018 election, her annual financial disclosure forms show.

“I get it. These are nice places and it’s a privilege to be able to be there,” Jennings told WHYY News. “It’s a privilege to have my job at all. But privilege also means you have a responsibility and my responsibility is to do everything in my power to get more for Delawareans.”

“The way I get more for Delawareans is to be with attorneys general to form relationships with them and to build on those relationships,” Jenninigs added. “These are bipartisan trips and each and every time I go I form a valuable relationship across the aisle.”

Jennings said she’s learned from working on multistate lawsuits — like one against opioid makers and distributors that has reaped Delaware some $250 million — that she needs to be aggressive on behalf of tiny Delaware, which has fewer residents than all but five states.

“We’re a small state and I quickly learned during the opioid settlement negotiations that unless I pushed my way into the room, nobody cared about Delaware,” she said.

But Thomas Jones, who heads the conservative American Accountability Foundation and provided WHYY News with documents about the AGA trips that he obtained from public records requests in Delaware and several other states, scoffed at the notion that they are necessary or benefit the general public.

Jones said Jennings and other attorneys general can hold conference calls or Zoom sessions if they need to talk and strategize, and can take legal education classes locally.

“The AGA exists as a tool for special-interest lobbyists to get access to attorneys general in a way that no one else can,” Jones said in an interview. “A citizen of Delaware just can’t arrange to spend a week on a safari with the attorney general, like the dozens of lobbyists who went on the junket to South Africa could, outside of public scrutiny and in a way no else can.”

“So what AGA has created is kind of this bait-and-switch program where the attorney general spends taxpayer monies to join the AGA,” Jones added. “And then the AGA says, ‘Oh, cool, we’re going to provide some educational activities for you. We’re going to fly you to South Africa to go on a safari. That’s going to be an educational activity.’ That’s covered by the [annual dues], but all the actual money that it takes to pay for that trip is all paid for by lobbyists. So it’s really a scam.”

WHYY News learned about Jennings’ trips from a CNN online and television exposé last month about the trip to South Africa. The CNN report listed Jennings as one of about a dozen attorneys generals who attended and showed her picture. Her office later provided additional information about her attendance at AGA events.

No one from the Attorney General Alliance would agree to an interview about the trips or Jennings. But its chief attorney, Tania Maestas, said in a written statement, which did not address its corporate-sponsored trips, that the group is “focused on fostering collaboration and providing educational trainings for our AG members and their staff on complex issues in law and public policy.”

Maestas said overseas events “strengthen bipartisan relationships within the attorney general community on issues that range from human trafficking, anti-corruption, money laundering, cybersecurity, as well as all types of organized crime.”

She called Jennings “a valued member of the attorney general community. She is trusted by her colleagues and respected by the private sector. We are honored to have her join us for any domestic or international trainings we may have.”

‘Serious lapse in judgment in not disclosing’ free trips

Jennings hadn’t previously disclosed the trips or the free flights, hotel rooms and other perks, either in news releases or on her annual financial disclosure forms to the state Public Integrity Commission. State law requires that dozens of elected and top government officials publicly report all gifts worth more than $250.

Jennings said the commission told her the disclosure of the free trips wasn’t required because the trip was of a bipartisan nature.

Commission officials would not agree to an interview. But chairman Ron Chaney said in a written statement to WHYY News that Jennings “was told the trip did not need to be disclosed on her financial disclosure form as it would not be considered a gift under the relevant statute and prior commission opinions.” Chaney did not elaborate or cite any previous opinions that pertain to corporate-paid travel.

John Flaherty, a board member of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, said he admires fellow Democrat Jennings for joining other states to sue drug companies and other corporations. Yet he’s disappointed that Jennings failed to report expensive trips that she took for free.

“I would say that the attorney general has a serious lapse of judgment in going on these trips, number one, and number two, a serious lapse in judgment in not disclosing that as required by law,” said Flaherty, who faulted the commission as well for not requiring such gifts to be reported. “The people of Delaware are going to probably look askance at going on a junket to South Africa.”

Joseph Fulgham, spokesman for Delaware’s House Republicans, said going on trips paid for by taxpayers or third-party groups “is part of the job for many state elected officials [and] can lead to valuable, sometimes unexpected, approaches and solutions.”

But when an outside group foots the bill, Fulgham said, “there’s another layer to the onion. It’s crucial not only to assess the risks of potential conflicts of interest but also to consider whether attending could create an appearance of impropriety.”

‘A mistake not to be in the same place as her colleagues’

The Attorney General Alliance is one of four organizations that represent attorneys general around the country. Formed in 1982 as the Conference of Western Attorneys General, in 2019 the organization began morphing into the AGA and expanded to include leaders in almost every state.

Jennings is also active in two of the other AG-centric groups — the National Association of Attorneys General, serving in 2020 on the executive committee, and the Democratic Attorneys General Association, of which she has been co-chair since 2021. The fourth group is the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Jennings isn’t an officer with the Attorney General Alliance but has traveled to five of their events since 2021, Jennings’ spokesman Mat Marshall said.

The first AGA trip was to Colorado Springs in August 2021 for a so-called “Chairs Initiative.” The conference’s aim was to “address the rising tribalism in our nation,” the agenda said. “We must renew and rebuild institutions that connect us to one another and foster empathy.”

The conference took place over two days in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains at the sprawling Broadmoor complex, which calls itself “the world’s longest-running consecutive Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond resort.” That’s where fellow attorneys general and other attendees, including corporate lobbyists, stayed.

Jennings was one of five panelists on the first day for what the agenda billed as “A Discussion of the Future of Collaborative Problem Solving in a Polarized Era.”

After the second day, attendees were invited to a golf outing, but Marshall, who attended but stayed at a less-expensive hotel at AGA’s expense, said neither he nor Jennings participated. The pair flew to Colorado and back in economy class, he said.

Jennings returned to Colorado for another “Chairs Initiative” in February 2022, and this time stayed at the Ritz-Carlton in Bachelor Gulch, about 100 miles west of Denver.

The purpose of that conference was once again to address America’s divisive politics and to highlight “how leaders can address the rising levels of tribalism, or political sectarianism,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser later wrote in a blog on his state website.

Jennings introduced a panel that focused on “the state of American politics and the opportunities to heal and rebuild through compromise and working across the aisle, Weiser wrote.

Jennings told the gathering: “We cannot allow angry rhetoric to destroy that practice.”

Even though Bachelor Gulch is known for its prime alpine terrain, Marshall said Jennings did not ski. She flew in Friday morning and left Sunday morning — again in economy class — and the packed agenda didn’t allow her time for leisure activities, Marshall said.

Marshall added that Jennings passes up most invitations to AGA events, including trips to Hawaii in 2021 and Spain in 2022.

“Kathy rarely does this kind of travel, and frankly she rarely has the time to, but when there are several AGs gathering and a substantive agenda there’s value in her joining — even more so as she’s become a national figure,” Marshall said, noting her leadership roles in other attorneys general groups. “She would never allow tax dollars to pay for her to attend, or do so at the expense of local work, but at day’s end it’s business travel and it would be a mistake not to be in the same place as her colleagues when so much of her job requires us to play an outsized role as a small state.”