Big Oil should pay for climate change damage, Delaware lawsuit says

“We’re going after the big dogs,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said Thursday as she announced a lawsuit filed by the state against 31 of the world’s largest fossil-fuel companies.

“Delawareans are already paying for the malfeasance of the world’s biggest fossil-fuel companies,” she said. “Exxon, Chevron and other mega-corporations knew exactly what kind of sacrifices the world would make to support their profits, and they deceived the public for decades.”

Jennings said the oil companies, along with the American Petroleum Institute, were dishonest about how fossil fuels contributed to climate change. The lawsuit claims that deception contributed to a rising sea level that has caused, and will continue to cause major impact in Delaware.

“One of the things that this lawsuit does is start holding those who knew accountable for their contribution here in Delaware,” said Shawn Garvin, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

“The damages will be to the health of our citizens, as we know. The rising temperatures put many vulnerable people at risk and will cause health concerns,” Jennings said.

Other damages the state will try to get the companies to pay for include loss of property along the coastline as the sea level rises, in addition to loss of farmable land due to the encroachment of salt water, more frequent drought conditions and severe storms.

Delaware has the lowest average elevation level of any state, making it particularly vulnerable to rising seas.

Other states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, have filed similar lawsuits that are still pending. New York was unsuccessful in its lawsuit, which accused Exxon Mobil of defrauding shareholders and the public by misrepresenting the impact climate change would have on the company’s earnings.