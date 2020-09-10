‘We’re all very concerned’: Upper Bucks quarry proposal meets resistance

Local officials have begun considering whether to approve development of a two-pit quarry on 196 acres of Upper Bucks County forest and wetlands. Residents say it could disrupt their lives, endanger the environment, and upend Springfield Township as they know it.

In March, H&K Group submitted a conditional use application to develop the non-coal surface mining quarry between Route 309 and the rural neighborhoods of Springfield Street, Salem Road and Mine Street, just adjacent to the Upper Bucks Rail Trail. The Board of Supervisors’ first official hearing on that application opened dialogue about the quarry’s potential impact.

Local environmental organizations cite research on the ecological impact of quarry mining, arguing that the 40-year project would destabilize the entire region. The township Planning Commission was extremely critical in its analysis of H&K’s application, calling it “deficient” in its planning and research and suggested a slew of recommendations for environmental and residential protection.

And Springfield residents have expressed worry that quarry dust would pollute their air and groundwater, drive down property values, and threaten the health of the Upper Tohickon Creek and surrounding wetlands, including nearby Quakertown Swamp, which is listed as a “wetland of distinction” by the Society of Wetland Scientists and a first priority site in the Bucks County Natural Areas Inventory.

For three hours Tuesday night, residents crowded the meeting room past its COVID-limited capacity of 48. Eighty to 100 individuals stood in the parking lot to watch the video stream as the hearing progressed. Some wore T-shirts and waved signs to demonstrate their opposition to the proposed project. More than 25 additional residents attended the meeting via Zoom.

The majority of the hearing was spent approving or denying residents’ right to “party status” — that is, establishing whether a household or organization would be directly affected by the project, usually determined by proximity to the proposed site. Residents with party status will be allowed to call or cross-examine witnesses and appeal decisions at future hearings.

Sixteen households or individuals were granted party status, since they are within 500 feet of the proposed site. Five were denied: the Springfield Township Environmental Advisory Council, the Clean Air Council, the Springfield Township Parks and Land Preservation Board, and two residents the supervisors determined lived more than 1,000 feet away from the site.

“The people outside were certainly more vocal,” said resident Kyle Fliszar, who lives along Salem Road and was granted party status. “From inside, we could hear the cheering and booing as each party status was approved or denied.”