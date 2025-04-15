From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jim Smith was only 2 years old when he suddenly became paralyzed from the neck down. It was 1945, and his parents immediately knew what was wrong: polio.

The viral disease had terrorized people for decades. Most people who were exposed had very mild symptoms that mimicked a common cold or the flu. Some never had any signs of illness at all.

But in serious cases, children and adults became bedridden with muscle weakness and paralysis, or even had to be placed in iron lung machines to help them breathe. Some died from the disease. Many survivors would later develop post-polio syndrome, a condition that involves new muscle weakness and pain decades after the initial infection.

It was a scary prospect, said Smith, now 82, as he sat in his wheelchair manning a table at a recent community health and disability fair in New Hope, Pa.

When he became paralyzed as a child, his parents rushed him from their home in Bristol to Philadelphia where all the hospitals were.

“And at that time, they were all full,” Smith said, so they were sent away.

Left to figure out his care on their own, Smith’s parents did everything they could, he said. They even engineered a sort of canvas stretcher that they used to lower his motionless body into steaming hot baths, multiple times a day, “to try to loosen the muscles.”

They adopted a physical therapy technique known as the Sister Kenny method, pioneered by an Australian nurse to stimulate the affected muscles, all in the hopes that their son would survive and regain movement.

It took about five months for Smith to recover, but he was left with permanent muscle weakness and partial paralysis in one leg.

“And you limped, they called you names,” said Carol Ferguson, a long-time friend and fellow polio survivor.

“Oh, yeah. ‘Limpy’ and some other ones,” Smith said. “But you develop your own way of ignoring the comments and just keep moving along.”