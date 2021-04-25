The rarest of COVID vaccine reactions: One woman’s story of Guillain-Barre

Manayunk resident Rebeca Cruz-Esteves had her first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine on March 17.

As a young mother in a pandemic, she was hypervigilant about her health: She called her gynecologist and her primary care physician, had bloodwork done, and met with a pediatrician before deciding to be vaccinated. If she got the vaccine, she reasoned, she could transfer antibodies through breast milk to her newborn daughter.

Less than 15 minutes after receiving her shot, the 31-year-old had an anaphylactic reaction. A month later, she was hospitalized with a rare autoimmune disorder.

Medical experts say Cruz-Esteves’ experience isn’t a reason to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine, however. Here’s why.

An unusual immediate reaction

About 15 minutes after getting the shot, Cruz-Esteves had what seemed like an anaphylactic reaction: chest and throat tightness, heart palpitations, and a skin rash on her chest.

“[One of the nurses said]: ‘Are you having an allergic reaction? You need to call an ambulance.’ And I said, ‘No, I think, I think I’ll be OK’ … and about maybe 10 minutes, five to 10 minutes after, I started being unable to breathe well.”

Staff at the vaccine clinic administered an EpiPen, which injects epinephrine to counter severe allergic reactions. Her tongue started going numb. They administered a second EpiPen and rushed her to nearby Episcopal Hospital, where they gave her Benadryl to calm her nerves, monitored her symptoms, and sent her home.

Anaphylactic reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines such as the Pfizer shot are extremely rare: They’re estimated to occur in 2.5 to 11.1 cases per million doses, usually in people with histories of severe allergies. For context, the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the United States currently stands at around 32 million; about 570,000 people nationwide have died.

Normal side effects of the COVID vaccine include fever, nausea, and muscle soreness, which usually go away in a few days. For the rare few who experience a severe or immediate allergic reaction after the first dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine, as Cruz-Esteves did, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not getting the second dose.

About four days after her first dose and emergency hospitalization, Cruz-Esteves started having heart palpitations. She didn’t think much of it at first, she said, but a few days afterward she started experiencing muscle spasms and twitches and stiffness in her legs and biceps, and was feeling hyperactive for no reason. Eventually, her heart rate was so high that she was hospitalized again on March 24. Released again, she noted memory fog, sensitivity, declining eyesight in one eye, excessive thirst, and rashes that would come and go.

“I couldn’t sleep,” she added. “It was like electricity was running through my body, this jolt … and I couldn’t feel fatigue, which was very strange.”

After being in and out of doctors’ offices and having bloodwork done, she decided to try again at the emergency room. “They not only believed me, they ran the tests, and I’ve been hospitalized ever since,” she said last week.

During this hospitalization, doctors diagnosed Cruz-Esteves with Guillain-Barré syndrome — a rare autoimmune disorder that occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system — likely triggered by vaccination.