I got the COVID vaccine. Are my side effects normal?

What about delayed or less common side effects?

Some of our audience reported what seemed like regular vaccine side effects, but they were delayed — fever, extreme fatigue, etc. almost a full week after the shot.

Victoria So is 71. The day after her shot, she actually felt fine, “just a little sore on the injection site, which is normal for anyone.” But after about seven days, she had aches, fever, and fatigue, almost flu-like symptoms.

“I don’t want to eat. I don’t wanna move. I just want to sleep,” she told WHYY. “I took Tylenol, so I will feel better. And then I slept … [but] after a few days, it’s as if nothing happened to me. Everything is gone!”

Most often, Chambers said, COVID vaccine side effects occur within 24 to 48 hours after the shot. Delayed reactions like So’s aren’t typical, and they may not be definitively associated with the vaccine. Still, that kind of fatigue isn’t unusual or unprecedented.

“The fatigue, that’s a common one I hear from patients and colleagues,” he added. “The ‘I was OK, and then several days later, I just felt wiped out’… so I think the common sense is, respect what your body’s telling you. Take it easy. And if it progresses, or it doesn’t get better, get back in contact with your doctor.”

A listener from Abington, 67-year-old Lisa Guth, said she had typical side effects after her second shot: fever, chills, fatigue. But a couple of days after recovering from those, she started getting really itchy on the same side where she’d gotten the injection.

“I had itching in my left eye … it wasn’t just my eye, my face itched, my cheek itched, my head itched,” Guth said. She isn’t even sure it was from the vaccine. “But it was such a bizarre response, something I’ve never had in my life. And it happened very soon after that shot, [so] I just wondered if other people had reported anything like that.”

WHYY’s reporters found one study that mentioned delayed skin responses like itchy skin and a measles-like rash after vaccination. The responses described often started a day or so after the shot but could appear up to seven or eight days later. They were also determined to be not life-threatening — unlike severe and immediate allergic reactions, which occur within the first few hours of vaccination — and study participants recovered well.

What about menstruation-related side effects?

Tamsyn Brann, 21, lives in Philadelphia. She had irregular menstrual bleeding a few days after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

“I’m on the birth control pill, so my cycle is incredibly structured — it hasn’t deviated ever,” Brann said. “So the fact that I, like, suddenly noticed bleeding … it was bizarre. I was, like, wait, what’s going on here?”

Brann isn’t the only one who’s experienced something like this. Recently, there have been multiple reports from people saying the vaccine affected their periods — making them irregular, increasing cramping, making blood flow heavier, and more. Kate Clancy, a biological anthropologist at the University of Illinois who specializes in reproductive health, recently launched a formal study on the relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and the menstrual cycle. She’s collecting data for that study right now.

Not much is known yet about how COVID vaccination could affect menstruation. But research tells us that vaccines do affect the immune system and the menstrual cycle sometimes responds to that kind of change. Still, Clancy has said, if it turns out vaccination and irregular periods are related, it’s most likely temporary and shouldn’t be cause for concern.