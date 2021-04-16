Telehealth has been a beneficial and necessary tool during the coronavirus pandemic. Virtual appointments offered an alternative when in-person appointments were either not permitted or not so safe. Telehealth also expanded access to specialty appointments, such as mental health therapy — especially in rural areas or for people without transportation.

Now, lawmakers in Delaware want to make virtual health appointments a permanent option.

Before the pandemic, there were several restrictions within state law. Gov. John Carney signed an emergency order early last year eliminating those barriers, and allowing insurance to cover telehealth appointments. Legislators temporarily extended the provisions in the order, but that extension expires at the end of June.

A measure introduced by State Rep. David Bentz, dubbed the Telehealth Access Preservation and Modernization Act, would eliminate a pre-pandemic requirement that patients have at least one in-person appointment before going virtual, and it would allow patients without internet access to get telehealth services by phone.