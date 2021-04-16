Delaware judge prevents convicted ex-police chief from taking town council seat

A former Delaware police chief convicted of official misconduct two years ago was stopped from taking a seat on Newport’s town council Thursday after a judge granted Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ request to prevent it, at least for now.

Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden said she would hold a hearing and rule within 21 days on whether Capriglione’s crime makes him ineligible to hold public office under the Delaware Constitution.

Jurden, who held a Zoom hearing earlier Thursday about whether Capriglione’s swearing-in should be stayed, issued her ruling about 45 minutes before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. ceremony. Newport is about three miles southwest of Wilmington and has about 1,000 residents.

Jurden ruled that Newport still had enough members — four of the five council seats — without Capriglione to have a quorum and conduct town meetings and business. She said Capriglione’s attorney “cited no authority to suggest that he must be sworn in tonight.”

Capriglione told WHYY News the ruling was unfair and amounted to an affront to the will of the townspeople.

“My lawyer just told me she said it won’t be prejudicial to me to wait. But I mean, the people voted in a candidate who should have been sworn in and she denied them the right for that to happen,’’ Capriglione said. “She stopped democracy. Let’s face it. The people voted me in.”

Capriglione’s 2019 misdemeanor conviction stems from an incident where he crashed into another Newport police cruiser in the town’s parking lot and then attempted to cover up the accident by lying to other officers and having video surveillance footage erased.

The state dropped a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in the plea bargain. A judge gave him a one-year suspended sentence and stripped him of his police certification.