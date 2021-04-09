Delaware Democrats reject GOP calls to end virtual legislative session

The Dems viewed last week’s virtual committee hearing in a much different light. They say it may have been the most well-attended committee meeting in the history of the General Assembly.

“More than 800 people were able to attend that meeting – four times the fire code occupancy limit of the largest room in Legislative Hall,” they said. “Public comment was strictly held to one minute per person for people on both sides of the debate, specifically so we could hear from as many people as possible.”

With majorities in both chambers of the legislature, Democrats control when to reopen Legislative Hall. House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said they met with Republican leaders in late March to talk about when it would be appropriate to return to meeting in person and called the conversation productive.

“We’re deeply disappointed to see the Republican leadership ignore this collaborative process in their comments to the press,” Schwarzkopf said in a joint statement with House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst.

Republican leaders made similar complaints about virtual meetings in December, when Delaware’s coronavirus numbers were soaring. At that time, they called on Democratic leadership to delay debate on any “controversial” legislation until lawmakers could meet in person.

“Since the pandemic began, we have involved the minority caucus in decisions about House operations. In those meetings, they tell us they appreciate the effort. In public, they try to score political points and claim they’re being railroaded,” Schwartzkopf and Longhurst said.

Senate leaders said they will only return to Legislative Hall when it’s safe to do so.

“We will not be bullied into delaying legislation broadly supported by Delawareans of both political parties,” Sokola, Townsend, and Lockman said. “We will not be bullied into putting the public’s health at risk. And we will not be dissuaded from governing, especially at a time when Delaware is just beginning to recover from this pandemic.”

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney said he’d been considering relaxing the state’s coronavirus restrictions in early March, but as the state’s numbers have started to rise again, those discussions have been put on hold.

As of Wednesday evening, Delaware is recording 319 new cases a day on a seven-day average. That’s well above the daily average of 187 back in mid-March.