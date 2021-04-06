Delaware renters get $200 million in COVID-19 assistance

Just a few weeks after Gov. John Carney issued his first COVID-19 state of emergency declaration last March, Delaware launched the Housing Assistance Program to provide rent money for those who lost work or income due to the pandemic.

Six thousand people applied for help in the first three weeks of the program, which was paused in late April because of overwhelming demand.

The program was restarted later in the year, and when it ended in December, nearly 4,200 residents, including Andre Frantone of Wilmington got help from the $15 million program.

Without the help, Frantone said, “Me and my family would probably be homeless. You know, I’m grateful.”

Before the pandemic he was executive chef at the Sheraton hotel in downtown Wilmington. Like many others in the restaurant industry, he’s been out of work for more than a year.

“People need it, not just my family. There are thousands and thousands of families all over the world that need this help and support right now,” Frantone said.