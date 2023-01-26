How Pennsylvania homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic.

Getting the money out, however, has been slow going. As Spotlight PA reported, the aid program is overwhelmed by demand and struggling to get critical information from mortgage companies, leaving thousands of people in limbo.

If you’re a Pennsylvania homeowner who needs help catching up on mortgage payments or other housing costs, here’s a basic guide to what you need to know about applying for help.

What’s available?

The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund can help with late mortgage payments, utility bills, and property taxes, as well as other costs like homeowner’s insurance or homeowner association fees. Some applicants also qualify for help with upcoming mortgage payments.

The maximum amount of assistance anyone can receive is $50,000. Within that, there are also caps on how much you can receive in utility assistance ($10,000), property tax assistance ($14,000), insurance premiums ($3,000), and homeowner or condo fees ($5,000).

As of February 1, 2022, you can only receive each type of assistance once — so if you receive funding for your mortgage debt, for example, and then fall behind again, you won’t qualify for another round of help for that type of aid.

Payments from the program go directly to your mortgage or utility company.

You can find more detailed information on the program’s website.

Who qualifies?

You need to be a Pennsylvania homeowner who experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting January 21, 2020.

To qualify for help with your debt, you must be at least one month behind on your bills.

To receive help with ongoing mortgage payments, you have to be up to date on your mortgage and your payments must take up at least 30% of your monthly income.