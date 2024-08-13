How Pennsylvanians are helping their older neighbors age comfortably

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Marie, an older adult in Westmoreland County with limited mobility, has lived in her split-level brick house for more than 60 years. She and her late husband bought the home when they moved to be closer to her parents. Marie eventually installed a cathedral ceiling in the dining room to resemble the saltbox houses of Massachusetts and Vermont, where she lived during the early years of her marriage.

The 89-year-old’s rambling subdivision looks nothing like historic New England. It lacks sidewalks and bus lines, so getting around isn’t easy for someone who uses a walker and doesn’t drive. That makes it tricky for Marie, whose full name Spotlight PA is withholding because she lives alone, to get to her many medical appointments.

She said the visits have accumulated due to a heart attack last summer, a broken femur last winter, and macular degeneration in her eyes.

“My calendar looks like a Bingo card,” said Marie wryly.

The joke gets a chuckle from Polly Leipold, a volunteer with Wesley Family Services’ Open Your Heart to a Senior program, which provides free in-home, nonmedical care to older adults in Westmoreland County. Neighboring Allegheny County has a similar initiative called In Service of Seniors: Pittsburgh.

Volunteers help with daily tasks like reading mail, and transportation to the grocery store and medical appointments. Leipold lives nearby and has driven Marie to many doctor’s offices.

Leipold started volunteering with Wesley Family Services through her church during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic by going grocery shopping for older adults. Leipold says she spends a couple of hours a week with people like Marie, and tells Spotlight PA that if everyone gave a little of their time, it would go a long way toward helping those in need.

Marie has a son who lives about an hour away. She said he has asked her to move to an independent living facility that’s closer to him, but Marie likes living in her own home and says she is perfectly capable of doing so, as long as she gets a little help.

“I’m happy to step in where the family can’t, because not everyone is lucky enough to have family next door,” said Leipold.

Aging at home is good for an older adult’s well-being, said Alicia Melnick, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work who studies geriatric mental health and caregiving. Melnick explains that as people age, they often experience cognitive changes. This can make living in a familiar setting important for someone’s comfort and autonomy. Also, remaining at home often bolsters an older adult’s sense of independence.