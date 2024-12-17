From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester County Commissioners recently awarded a $450,000 grant to Brandywine Valley Active Aging (BVAA) to establish a permanent senior center campus in Downingtown.

BVAA is expected to purchase a new site in 2025.

“A new facility in Downingtown will ensure that these increased services can be provided in a spacious, accessible, and modern environment, something that has been needed for a number of years,” said Dolores Colligan, director of the Chester County Department of Community Development, in a press release.

BVAA launched in January 2021 as an amalgamation of two longtime senior centers in Coatesville and Downingtown.

Each year, the nonprofit serves more than 2,100 people with home-cooked lunches, community resources, counseling, health screenings and exercise programs. The organization has been leasing space at Brandywine Grace Church for the past few years to serve as a temporary Downingtown site.