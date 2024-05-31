From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia seniors can attend a resource fair on Saturday to check out workshops, gather important information and have some fun.

The Omega Mu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is hosting the free event. No registration is required, but you can sign up in advance.

The event will be held at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries at 1939 W. Venango Street in North Philadelphia, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Attendees can check out workshops on estate planning and guardianship alternatives, mental health and vision care, financial scams, elder abuse and compression-only CPR.

Information on legal and notary services, health care, city and state resources, and disability rights will also be available.

Seniors can also indulge in some fun with bingo, line-dancing and zumba, and relax with a chair massage.

More information on resources in Philadelphia for older adults can be found online.