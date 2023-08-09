Firefighters on scene of hazardous materials spill in Downingtown

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials spill in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Chopper 6 was over the scene off of the 400 block of Boot Road in Downingtown.

The county’s hazardous response team shut down streets in the area when the call came in around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A shelter-in-place for a one-mile radius was initially ordered, but that order has since been lifted.

It’s not yet clear what chemical spilled that prompted this response.