DC47, Philadelphia’s white-collar union, reaches deal with city on new contract, avoiding strike
The members of DC47 Local 2187 work in professional services in the city.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
District Council 47, Philadelphia’s white-collar union, has reached a tentative agreement with the city for a new contract Tuesday, avoiding a potential strike.
The members of DC47 Local 2187 work in professional services in the city.
They’ve just spent the past four days voting on whether to authorize a strike, but that will be unnecessary now.
Details on the contract deal will be coming later.
At the same time, DC33, the city’s blue-collar union, is voting this week on a tentative agreement after a weeklong strike that halted residential curbside trash pickup and affected other services in Philadelphia.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.