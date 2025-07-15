DC47, Philadelphia’s white-collar union, reaches deal with city on new contract, avoiding strike

The members of DC47 Local 2187 work in professional services in the city.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 15, 2025
Philadelphia City Hall

North Broad Street side of Philadelphia City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

District Council 47, Philadelphia’s white-collar union, has reached a tentative agreement with the city for a new contract Tuesday, avoiding a potential strike.

They’ve just spent the past four days voting on whether to authorize a strike, but that will be unnecessary now.

Details on the contract deal will be coming later.

At the same time, DC33, the city’s blue-collar union, is voting this week on a tentative agreement after a weeklong strike that halted residential curbside trash pickup and affected other services in Philadelphia.

