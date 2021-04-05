Feared ‘twindemic’ never came, as flu season has been almost non-existent in Del.

Dr. Rick Hong, medical director for the Delaware Division of Public Health, was similarly concerned that “both flu and COVID would be running rampant” at the same time.

The fact that they did not led him to believe that many of the measures for preventing COVID-19, and consequently the flu, could become the new normal for some people going forward.

“I do anticipate that people will still wear masks, especially those at high risk. I think people will be more cognizant of hand hygiene,” Hong said. “So I’m hoping that we have learned some lessons during this entire pandemic and hopefully that we will continue some of these safe measures that we are following now in the future.”

Drees agreed.

“Now, we don’t want to do all these things every flu season,’’ she said.”We don’t want to have to shut down the economy and tell people they can’t travel, that sort of thing.

“But what can we continue to do while still living a relatively normal life? I think masking is one thing, especially if you’re around vulnerable people, especially if you have any symptoms at all.”

Drees also suggested people might become less likely “to tough it out” and go to work when they are sick.

“I think we’ve learned a lot about how to work remotely. If they are feeling a little bit under the weather, but not necessarily so bad that they can’t work, maybe they work from home that day, if that’s an option for them to avoid exposing other people.”

Both doctors also stress that neither COVID-19 or the flu are going away, and urge everyone to get vaccinated for both.