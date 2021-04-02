Guard your COVID vaccine card. Looks like you’re going to need it

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With 16% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now and more to come, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a vaccine card could become your most valuable possession — the equivalent of the golden ticket.

Some travel destinations and cruise lines are already requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, and President Joe Biden’s administration is in the process of developing a system, known as “vaccine passports,” in which people would have to prove they’ve gotten their full doses. There isn’t any kind of mandate yet, but if you’ve gotten your shot, it could be a good idea to laminate your vaccine card or have digital copies for safekeeping. There are already incentives in place, like Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to people who have either been partially or fully vaccinated.

Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. is a vocal supporter of having proof of vaccination with you everywhere you go. It could be the new normal, he told WHYY News.

“There’s a potential in the future for it to be a requirement to get into certain events or places or back to school,” said Cappelli. “Rutgers University has already made their announcement that you need to be vaccinated, and since we don’t know exactly how and when this virus is going to gain strength or disappear or come back, I think it makes good sense, to make sure you keep your card at the safe place and have it available for future use.”