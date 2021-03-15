What about nursing home visits?

Last week, the Biden administration revised guidance for nursing home visitation. The recommendations allow people to visit individuals living at nursing homes whether either party is vaccinated or not.

However, the guidance suggests that visitation should be avoided if the facility is located in an area with a COVID-19 rate higher than 10% and fewer than 70% of residents have been fully vaccinated. If residents have COVID-19 or are in quarantine, visitation should be limited, according to the guidance.

Although indoor visits are allowed, federal officials still say that outdoor visits are preferable, even when nursing home residents have been vaccinated. If residents are fully vaccinated, they can have close contact with their visitors, including touch. However, they should continue to wear masks and wash hands afterward. Visitors should physically distance from other residents and staff in the facility.

How long does the vaccine protect us?

Jacqueline Schaefer of Philadelphia wants to know if her parents will be protected by the vaccine six months from now, or if their immunity will decrease over time.

“Do I need to be more cautious as time goes on?” she asked. “It would mean everything to see my family and not have to worry about getting someone ill, or getting ill, or someone ending up in the hospital.”

The simple answer is we don’t know yet, Wherry said.

“We are probably just about to start getting data from the very first people in the Phase One trials, about a year out from vaccinations. So far, the projections from what we’re seeing is that immunological memory, so that long-term protection, probably is going to be pretty durable,” he said.

“I think most of us are estimating that, one year, two, three years, most people are still going to be protected. Will we need a booster in three years or five years? It’s too early to say. But right now it looks like we can expect to have a pretty high confidence out of the 12- to 18-month mark, based on extrapolating from information we have now.”

What about other activities? Like going out to dinner, or going to the gym?

The risk of participating in those activities is much lower when fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. But the agency does still recommend wearing masks, hand-washing, and maintaining a 6-foot distance.

“My opinion is that people can feel a little bit safer with some of these activities. I think it’s still very important in this sort of public setting to be following masking and social distancing guidelines. But you are clearly at a much lower risk once you’re vaccinated,” Wherry said.

“Indoor dining would be one … If you’re vaccinated and the person you’re dining with is vaccinated, you’re not really at a high risk for getting disease.”

But Madad said it’s not just about personal risk.

“You’re looking at it from the lens of those people around you … because this is a mixed gathering of people that may be vaccinated and people that may be unvaccinated,” Madad said.

“You want to invoke the precautionary principle, continuing to abide by the public health guidance — that is, until we have more people that are vaccinated in our general community.”

What if I was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19?

A fully vaccinated person does not need to quarantine or get tested, as long as symptoms aren’t present, the CDC says. If a person has symptoms — fatigue, fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell — or they test positive for COVID-19, they must self-isolate for 10 days.

For those who live in congregate settings, the risks are higher. In that case, the CDC recommends quarantining for 14 days and getting tested, even without symptoms.

“If you’re wrong on the side where you’re being overly cautious, you lose people’s activities a little bit. If you’re not conservative enough, people could get infected and die,” Wherry cautioned.

He said if a vaccinated person is exposed to COVID-19 and has no symptoms, they can safely go to work wearing a mask and if they physically distance themselves from co-workers. But if they have Easter, Passover, or other upcoming plans with elderly parents who aren’t vaccinated, they should “just get tested to be sure.”

It looks like things are getting back to normal. Does that mean mask-wearing and physical distancing are a thing of the past?

Not at all; even if you’re fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance in public — that’s to protect the people around you, who might not be vaccinated or have a risk factor for severe illness from COVID-19. The CDC also advises against participating in medium to large in-person gatherings. And people should follow travel advisories and various other precautions.

Eventually, once more people in the community have been vaccinated, cities and states will be able to start loosening restrictions, Madad said. Those restrictions should be more like a dial than an on-and-off switch.

“As more and more people get vaccinated, as we build more herd immunity … as hospitalizations continue to decline, as community transmission continues to decline,” officials will be able to ease distancing and masking requirements, she added.

Wherry said friends and families need to have open conversations about their vaccine status to prevent COVID-19 infection. He also cautions that, in public, it’s impossible to know who has gotten the shot.

“I think we still have to try to mask and socially distance going to the grocery store and doing other activities where it’s not clear who is vaccinated and who is not,” Wherry said.