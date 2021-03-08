What you need to know about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

Doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine for people ages 18 and older started shipping last week, shortly after receiving the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. The company has promised to ship close to 4 million doses in the United States, and a total of 20 million by the end of March.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the pharmaceutical company Merck, a perennial industry rival, will help Johnson & Johnson produce the vaccine at a faster rate.

What’s in the new vaccine, and how does it work?

The vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit, is created using similar, but slightly different technology than is used in making the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Those two use messenger RNA to direct the body to make the virus’ spike protein. Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines enclose their mRNA in lipid nanoparticles, for which manufacturing facilities have had trouble ramping up production, contributing to bogged-down supply chain issues.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also delivers the body a recipe for creating the spike protein, but it uses DNA instead of RNA. That DNA is encapsulated in an inactivated adenovirus — the virus that causes the common cold — that cannot replicate in the body.

Once the cells create the spike protein found on the coronavirus, the immune system responds, conferring protection if the person is exposed to the real virus.

Vaccine recipients cannot catch COVID-19 or a cold from any of the vaccines because they do not contain live virus.

What else makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine different?

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is effective after only one dose, while Moderna and Pfizer both require two. Because of that, health officials in some jurisdictions are considering offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those who may be hard to reach or who are otherwise unlikely to get a second dose.

“I think in terms of one shot versus two shots, you can start thinking about underserved communities where it may be harder to follow up and ask people to come back for second shots,” said John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “You think about populations that are more transient that are harder to track.”

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require cold storage that makes delivery complicated, while Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine can be kept at normal refrigerated temperatures. Wherry said that opens up possibilities for delivery to rural America, farther from major medical centers that have the necessary cold chain for the other vaccines.