I’m trying to sign up for the COVID vaccine, but I’m not good with computers. Help!

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

If you’re eligible for the COVID vaccine but still haven’t been able to get an appointment, you’re in good company. For those without reliable internet access, or who simply don’t have tech know-how, navigating the vaccine rollout can be overwhelming.

This week, the Health Desk Help Desk spoke to people struggling to get vaccine appointments … and to people who are working to solve that problem, one dose at a time.

A listener, Victoria, is 81 and lives in Montgomery County. She says she knows she’s eligible for the vaccine, but she hasn’t been able to sign up — even though she’s been trying for months. She doesn’t have a computer at home, so she has to go to the library to try to register. Are other people having this problem?

We’ve been hearing a lot from seniors like Victoria who are having a hard time signing up. But this particular call had to do with one very specific barrier: technology.

Most vaccine sites across the country require people to register and schedule their appointments online. But for people with limited tech skills, or who don’t have computers or cellphones or internet access, a variety of obstacles spring up — from not knowing which priority group they’re in, to not knowing where to sign up locally, to not being able to sign up fast enough to get an open slot.

That problem of access is called the digital divide, and it disproportionately affects low-income people, people living in rural areas, people of color, and older adults, which means some of the groups at the highest risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19 are having trouble getting their shots.

Is this a widespread issue? How many elderly people have been vaccinated in our area so far?

Not many of the people who have been vaccinated so far are 65 or older, even though Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey all list that group as one of their current priorities. Of the three states, Delaware is the only one where more than half the people who have been vaccinated are age 65 or older. Philadelphia is vaccinating people age 75 or older, but less than 15% of the people vaccinated so far are in this age group. We also know that residents of color in underserved neighborhoods have seen much lower rates of vaccination than white and wealthier ones, further underlining the access gap.

High-risk groups are eligible for the vaccine. But eligibility doesn’t guarantee access.