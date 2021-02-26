Philadelphia’s immediate suburban jurisdictions have benefited the most from the vaccine honor policy, but data shows that upwards of 10,000 vaccines also went to residents with legal residences scattered across a wide breadth of the country.

Hundreds of New Yorkers have been vaccinated at city clinics, as have dozens from the Bay Area. One vaccine recipient listed a residence in Big Horn County, in Montana. Another listed Juneau, Alaska. Another, the island of Hawaii.

Still waiting for a vaccine in North Philadelphia

The pandemic, meanwhile, has pummeled Philadelphia neighborhoods like Bridesburg, and parts of North and Southwest Philly, where vaccination rates have been low.

Darryl Rodgers, 64, lives in North Philadelphia in one of the city’s least vaccinated ZIP codes, 19132. Rodgers was eager to get the shot because he suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and asthma, all of which make him high-risk for COVID-19. He was able to schedule a shot at the Walgreens in his neighborhood, but in the days leading up to his appointment, he said the pharmacy called him to cancel because he wasn’t 75. Rodgers said he made it clear he had underlying conditions that made him eligible.

“They rejected me,” he said.

Philadelphia recently designated pharmacies as the go-to vaccination hubs for people over 75 in an effort to guarantee seniors priority and to weed out line-jumpers who aren’t yet eligible, said Farley. The tradeoff is that those, like Rodgers, with other high-risk conditions or in high-needs areas are forced to find somewhere else to go.

Since Philadelphia received its first allocation of the vaccine in December, white residents have received a disproportionate proportion of the doses, and the wealthiest portions of the city — such as Center City or Chestnut Hill — have generally seen the highest rates of vaccination. About 20% of the city’s doses have gone to Black people, who make up more than 40% of city residents. Less than 10% respectively have gone to people who identify as Asian, Hispanic, or another racial or ethnic identity. The Department of Health did not provide a racial breakdown of non-residents who received the vaccine.

The city is making efforts to reach people in undervaccinated ZIP codes through its own neighborhood clinics, which opened earlier this week. Farley also said the city is using its ZIP code map to oversample residents in undervaccinated ZIP codes when inviting people to future events. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, which operates vaccine clinics at churches and at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, is also prioritizing people in underrepresented ZIP codes.

Earlier this month, Rodgers got the grim news of a fourth high-risk condition: an early-stage cancer diagnosis. Soon after, his doctor called to schedule him for his first dose of the vaccine. Still, Rodgers felt it shouldn’t have taken a cancer diagnosis to get him a dose.

“We know people of color have been disadvantaged for a very long time, this is just another case of it,” said Rodgers, who is African American. “I don’t know if it’s ever gonna change.”