In addition, the bills would establish safe-staffing committees, made up of nurses, that could raise the standards on the fly. The Patient Safety Act would also include protections for whistleblowers and ancillary staff.

For May, nurse scarcity is not necessarily the issue.

“I also want to say that there are enough nurses licensed in the state of Pennsylvania to take care of our patients. The issue is that we don’t have nurses that are willing to work at the bedside with the conditions as they are,” May said.

During Tuesday’s press conference, union representatives stressed that staffing was one of the primary factors for burnout and turnover among nurses. They also pointed to numerous studies that show that nurse staffing levels have an effect on the care and mortality of patients.

In both the State House and Senate, the measures are getting bipartisan support. Sen. Maria Collett, a Democrat, is the prime sponsor of SB 240 — and a registered nurse.

“We know that in jurisdictions where bills like the Patient Safety Act are passed, patient health outcomes improve, hospitals reduce costs, and nurses keep being nurses,” Collett said.

In the House, State Rep. Thomas Mehaffie, a Republican, is the prime sponsor of HB 106.

“[SB 240] is very similar, and if not identical to what House Bill 106 is. I’ll take either bill. I’m very happy to say, if we can get one of these paths, I am going to be elated that we can get this done,” Mehaffie said.

Because the subject of nurse staffing is hardly new, similar legislation has been proposed before. Lawmakers hope that this time, the bills will succeed.

While HB 106 can already be viewed online, SB 240 still has to undergo some language changes, which are expected to take a few weeks, according to Collett.