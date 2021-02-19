‘Don’t hold back any doses’: How a conference call with the Pa. Health Department led to vaccine delays

Medical providers were following instructions from the state when they gave Moderna COVID-19 vaccines earmarked for people awaiting their second doses to people in line for their first doses, according to the group representing Pennsylvania health systems.

“Hospitals complied with the Department of Health’s orders to not hold back any vaccine doses, and to get shots into as many arms as possible,” Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania spokeswoman Rachel Moore said in an email.

“In addition, the department committed to the provider community that second doses would be available when requested. Now, there is new pressure on the supply of second doses.”

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations require two doses to be effective. People who got the Pfizer vaccine are not affected by this issue.

Penn State Health was on a conference call about two weeks ago, during which, according to spokesman Scott Gilbert, the health department “specifically directed providers to not hold back COVID-19 vaccine doses for second vaccinations.”

The department told providers additional vaccines “would be made available for use as second doses,” Gilbert said. “Penn State Health followed this directive, as it has all [health department] guidance since vaccines initially became available in Pennsylvania in December.”