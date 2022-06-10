Battle continues over vaccination powers for Pa. pharmacies

Pediatricians also argued that if someone has a rare reaction to a vaccine, they’re safer in a medical practice than they are at a pharmacy, because doctors are on location. But Elliot said that pharmacists are trained to respond to reactions to the same capacity doctors and nurses are. In fact, it’s a requirement, she said.

During the press conference, doctors also said the physician-patient relationship is crucial when providing vaccine information.

“We are very comfortable and used to informing the parents about the benefits and potential risks of the vaccine,” said Dr. Mary Ann Rigas, vice president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Oftentimes, we’re very experts in helping overcome vaccine hesitancy with our patients and families because they trust us,” Rigas said. “They’ve had a longstanding relationship with us. We know exactly which vaccine should be given when, and we rarely have to consult the chart, because it’s just part of what we do every day.”

She said kids are often “more comfortable” going to the pediatric or family practice office, because they know the medical staff, and they’re used to getting shots in that setting.

Elliot said that pharmacists, too, form relationships with patients who go to them for questions about their prescriptions and vaccines. She said that though many people have had the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists’ work is far from over as the pandemic rages on.

“There’s still a need to get folks vaccinated. We have a new vaccine being approved as late as this week. We have vaccines being now available in boosters for children, 5 and up. This is not going away,” Elliot said. “And longer term, this bill would help position those pharmacies that want to participate and can participate as vaccine providers to be prepared to help with a future pandemic.”