But when it comes to children, states still have different policies, though more have allowed pharmacists to vaccinate children since the pandemic, according to a tracking project from the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations. There’s no reason why Pennsylvania can’t do the same, said Victoria Elliott, CEO of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association.

“I don’t know that Pennsylvania has to be unique in that we’re limiting pharmacists’ ability to do the things they already know how to do,” she said.

The opposition from doctors rests on an outdated idea of what pharmacists do, said Larry Jones, executive director of the Pennsylvania Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

“Everybody’s impression again of that pharmacist is a little mom-and-pop corner store where it’s overcrowded, things are jammed in there, and you’re going to sit down a toddler,” he said.

Dymoswski added that in fact, her patients often have relationships with their pharmacists and might even get more time and attention with a pharmacist than with a pediatrician who has appointments scheduled back-to-back.

She recalled one patient who had received their vaccinations at Centennial and called to make an appointment when it was time to vaccinate their kids, who were feeling very nervous about getting the shots.

“The children were brought in and our pharmacist sat with them for about 10 or 15 minutes and explained to them the vaccine, and answered all the really cute questions they had as kids, of course,” Dymowski said.

The pharmacist showed the kids how the vaccines were stored and prepared, and where the information would go on their vaccine cards.

“There is the opportunity for a pharmacist to take that little extra one on one time to be able to make the kids feel more comfortable with what’s going to be happening,” Dymowski said.

Jones added that pharmacists have the training, resources, and now a track record of vaccinating patients safely, so the change to let them do that during the pandemic should not be rolled back.

“You’re going to pick a date and time and say pharmacists are no longer qualified to do this. I’m sorry, our expertise has not gone backwards. Our training has not gone backwards,” Jones said.