Philadelphia lags behind nationwide average in vaccination rate for children

The CDC recommended kids ages 5 to 11 get the Pfizer COVID vaccine more than two weeks ago. But so far, fewer than 6% of Philadelphia children in this age group have gotten their first dose. That’s lower than the nationwide average of around 10%.

But the city’s Department of Public Health spokesperson James Garrow said he is not overly concerned about the rate because Philly’s numbers keep ticking up.

“Slow and steady wins the race in this,” Garrow said. “There’s lots of opportunities for folks to get vaccinated.”

The number of kids that got their first shots in Philly grew rapidly about a week after the CDC’s approval, but that rate of increase has now stabilized.

Garrow said it’s too soon to say whether vaccination rates will remain low in this age group. But he thinks one factor contributing to the slow start is where parents are getting their children vaccinated.