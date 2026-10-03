Philadelphia Youth Basketball plans to build new $50 million workforce facility after receiving $500,000 in state funds
The 40,000-square-foot facility, dubbed “The Generator,” is set to break ground in fall 2027 and open in early 2029.
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Philadelphia Youth Basketball is planning to build a new $50 million workforce development facility in North Philadelphia designed to connect young adults with careers in skilled trades, health care and entrepreneurship.
The 40,000-square-foot facility, dubbed “The Generator,” is set to break ground in fall 2027 and open in early 2029, alongside the Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center.
At the project’s unveiling, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a $500,000 investment through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program meant to strengthen workforce development in the commonwealth.
“From the moment a student steps into the Sixth Man Center, they’re met with a real community of support — learning about teamwork, perseverance and how to pick yourself up after a loss — all while shooting hoops,” Shapiro said.
The facility will offer career training, coaching and job placement services, along with a small-business accelerator for aspiring and current entrepreneurs. Plans also include health and mental wellness resources, financial literacy education and other support services.
“It is simply too hard for young adults without a college degree and family connections with employers to find a pathway to economic independence and family sustaining income,” Philadelphia Youth Basketball co-founder and CEO Kenny Holdsman said in a release. “We believe The Generator will be a game changer for young adults and our City.”
The organization uses basketball and youth programming to support more than 1,600 young people each year through educational, career and personal development.
In a release, the organization said it raised 20% of the project’s total funding goal during a quiet fundraising phase.
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