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Philadelphia Youth Basketball is planning to build a new $50 million workforce development facility in North Philadelphia designed to connect young adults with careers in skilled trades, health care and entrepreneurship.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, dubbed “The Generator,” is set to break ground in fall 2027 and open in early 2029, alongside the Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center.

At the project’s unveiling, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a $500,000 investment through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program meant to strengthen workforce development in the commonwealth.

“From the moment a student steps into the Sixth Man Center, they’re met with a real community of support — learning about teamwork, perseverance and how to pick yourself up after a loss — all while shooting hoops,” Shapiro said.