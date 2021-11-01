Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. A couple days prior, its advisory committee voted almost unanimously (17-0 with one abstention) to recommend emergency use authorization, agreeing that the benefits outweigh the risks.

WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk explains what you need to know ahead of official approval.

What happens next?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, and vote on whether to recommend the vaccine for this age group.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will get the final say, and can modify any recommendations from the committee. After approval, 5- to 11-year-olds will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine immediately.

What vaccines are available and for whom?

Children ages 12 to 15 have been approved to receive low doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine regimen since May. More than 7 million kids in that age group have been fully vaccinated. That’s roughly a quarter of them, based on census data.

Kids ages 5 to 11 are expected to be able to get the Pfizer vaccine by the end of this week.

What does the data say?

Preliminary data show the Pfizer vaccine is 90.7% effective among children ages 5 to 11. The clinical trials also show the vaccine is effective against the highly contagious delta variant.

Is it safe?

This age group is getting just a third of the dose that adults get to lower the risk of adverse reactions.

The vaccine’s side effects range from pain at the injection site to fever and fatigue. Since the dosage is lower, these side effects are not as common as they are among adults, and are milder.

Researchers also monitored for adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, a rarely reported type of heart inflammation occurring mainly among teenage boys and young men after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. In the vaccine trials for kids 5 to 11, no volunteers developed myocarditis or pericarditis.

Where can my kids get vaccinated?

The federal government has a plan for delivering vaccines to pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, and elsewhere across the country. The Biden administration has already secured 26 million doses, enough to vaccinate every child between the ages of 5 and 11 in the U.S.

Each state will announce its plan to vaccinate this age group upon guidance from the CDC. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Philadelphia health officials said they have already ordered thousands of doses and will be ready to vaccinate younger children as soon as it is approved.