Mix or match: What do I need to know about vaccine boosters?

If you got the Johnson & Johnson shot …

If you’re over 18, you can get a second dose at least two months after your first. This booster is available to more people because the single-dose vaccine has a lower efficacy rate compared to the other two vaccines. Studies show getting a second dose significantly boosts antibody titers, particularly if the second dose is of one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

Which brand of booster should I get?

No matter which type of vaccine you previously received, your booster can be any of the three shots that are now available.

The limited data on mixing vaccines shows that getting a booster different than your original dose or doses provides better protection. The difference is most prominent for people whose original shot was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People already mix vaccine types for other illnesses, including the flu and shingles. Different types of vaccines teach the immune system how to fight viruses in different ways. That means mixing vaccines could make the immune system stronger and smarter, because it will learn how to fight viruses in more than one way, said Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, principal investigator for the Moderna Phase 3 clinical trial at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“When you give the body other types of information, it will be able to produce a more diverse and therefore a more robust immune response,” she said. “When you have a more diverse vaccine strategy, the body’s immune response is more diverse, and therefore will probably be more capable of addressing variants that occur.”

Swaminathan said if you’re eligible for a booster, you should get whatever vaccine type is available.

“If you got Pfizer before and you go to a pharmacy and they only have a Pfizer, I wouldn’t necessarily go looking for Moderna, or vice versa,” she said.