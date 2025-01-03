Penn expecting $467M windfall from COVID-19 vaccine royalty dispute

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The University of Pennsylvania expects to receive $467 million from a German COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer after the pair settled a lawsuit out of court in late December 2024.

The university filed a lawsuit against BioNTech four months ago, claiming that the company licensed vaccine technology developed by its Nobel Prize-winning researchers, but did not remit the full value of the royalties owed after selling $75 billion worth of vaccines worldwide.

Instead, the university asserted that BioNTech only paid royalties for vaccines sold in countries where it holds patents, instead of global sales, because the vaccine was manufactured in countries where the university has existing patents – something covered in the contract’s fine print.

The COVID-19 vaccines are manufactured in both Puurs, Belgium and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“BioNTech must pay royalties as a percentage of its entire worldwide sales and not as it has done to date, only a portion of its worldwide sales,” wrote Leslie Miller Greenspan, attorney at Tucker Law Group in Philadelphia and an attorney for the university in August 2024. “BioNTech is failing to meet its royalty obligation because it applies an inappropriate deduction for supposed royalties to third parties.”

BioNTech also owes the National Institutes of Health $791.5 million for the same issue, to be paid no later than Feb. 18, according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

That’s more than $1.2 billion in unpaid royalties BioNTech is expected to pay for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sales.

BioNTech is not admitting fault in the case as part of the settlements.

The University of Pennsylvania and BioNTech declined to comment for this news story.

BioNTech agreed to pay $400 million in royalties owed from between 2020 and 2023 to the university, plus another $15 million to fund BioNTech and University of Pennsylvania vaccine alliance research for another three years as part of the settlement. Finally, the company will contribute $52 million to a jointly managed research and development investment fund.

The university also changed the contract terms to ensure it would be paid what it considers the full value of the deal since the product is still being sold on the market, and added a side letter for a “low-single-digit percentage” royalty on the net sales of its licensed products in 2024 and beyond.